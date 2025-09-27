Sushi on Fire - LB 5325 E 2 nd street.
Featured Items
Kodomo Tempura Udon
Shrimp or veggies tempura$11.95
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna + cucumber inside] tempura flake outside] eel sauce + chili oil on top$14.95
911 Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Spicy tuna + cucumber inside avocado wrapped soy sauce chili oil on topped, green onion$15.95
Full Menu
Appetizer
Baked Mussel (4)
4 pieces Green Mussels Baked in mayo sauce topped with masago,green onion and eel Sauce.$10.95
Baked Yellowtail Collar
Lightly Salted and baked yellowtail collar served with ponzu sauce.$15.95
Crab Cheese Wonton (8)
8 pieces wonton stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab,deep fried served with sweet&sour sauce.$10.95
Crispy Tofu with Avocado Salsa (6)
Crisp coated tofu with avocado salsa.$13.95
Deep Fried Sampler (12)
A combination of deep fried chicken wonton,pork gyoza and shrimp dumpling served with sweet&sour sauce.$15.95
Edamame
Steamed young soybeans splash with salt.$7.95
Gyoza (8)
Deep fried pork or vegetable gyoza served with sweet&sour sauce and tempura sauce.$10.95
Jaw's Special
Spicy albacore with garlic wrapped in seaweed dredged in flour and deep fried served with spicy ponzu sauce.$14.95
Seasoned Calamari
Golden brown calamari, combined with oven roasted garlic, chili powder and sesame seeds served with sweet and sour sauce , mayo sauce with chili powder.$13.95
Shishito Pepper
Flash fried japanese pepper topped with soy sauce and dried bonito flakes.$9.95
Shishito Tempura
Deep fried tempura iapanese pepper$12.95
Shrimp & Veggies Tempura (3+10)
3 pieces Shrimp tempura and 12 pieces vegetable tempura (sweet potato, squash, carrot, broccoli and onion.$15.95
Shrimp Tempura (4)
4 pieces of crispy panko crusted fried shrimp.$11.95
Soft Shell Crab (1)
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.$14.95
Spicy Edamame
Young soy bean sauteed with butter, toasted chilies, sea salt and roasted garlic.$9.95
Vegetable Egg Roll (3)
3 pieces of vegetable egg roll served with sweet & sour sauce.$7.95
Vegetable Tempura (12)
12 pieces of mixed crispy panko crusted fried vegetable (sweet potato, squash, carrot, broccoli and onion.$13.95
Double Trouble
Deep fried japanese peppers with shrimp topped with masago, green onion, eel sauce and spicy mayo.$9.95
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber marinated in sweet vinegar sauce.Topped with imitation crab stick .$8.95
Octopus Salad
Slices of Octopus in a tasty marinade.$9.95
Seaweed Salad$9.95
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy baked salmon skin over mixed greens with special ponzu dressing.$16.95
Three Amigos Salad
Spicy tuna, shrimps and scallops over mixed greens with chili oil ,soy sauce and mustard dressing.$20.95
Dinner Salad
Fresh mixed greens with house ginger or creamy dressing.$9.95
Salad Refreshing
Mixed green with tuna ,yellowtail, salmon, slices of lemon , jalapeno, avocado and cilantro sauce.$20.95
Sashimi Salad
Assorted fish, seaweed salad and octopus salad over mixed greens and avocado with special spicy sesame creamy dressing.$20.95
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna over mixed greens with soy sauce, chili oil, and mustard dressing.$17.95
No Name Salad
Tuna, salmon and yellowtail over octopus salad, seaweed salad and cucumber salad mixed topped with mango salsa, wasabi soy dressing and chili oil.$18.95
Entrées
Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg and onion served with spicy green sauce,$15.95
Teriyaki
Meat choice between grilled chicken breast, Ribeye steak or salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce and steamed rice.$15.95
Yakisoba Noodle
Stir fried Japanese noddles with vegetable served with homemade teriyaki sauce.$15.95
Hibachi Filet Mignon
Filet mignon and fresh mushroom, onion marinated and grilled served with steamed rice.$26.95
Tempura Udon (Soup)
Japanese style noddle soup with 2 pieces shrimp tempura or vegetable tempura on the side.$15.95
Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken sauteed with orange sauce served with steamed rice.$16.95
Katsu$16.95
Kids Meal
Kodomo Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast with vegetable and teriyaki sauce served with steamed white rice.$10.95
Kodomo Beef Teriyaki
Slices grilled ribeye beef and vegetable with teriyaki sauce served with steamed white rice.$11.95
Kodomo Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken with orange sauce served with steamed rice.$11.95
Kodomo Tempura Udon
Shrimp or veggies tempura$11.95
Sides
Crunchy Flakes$2.00
Egg Fried Rice$8.00
Fresh Wasabi$2.00
Fried Onions$2.00
Fried Wonton Chip 4 Pcs$2.00
Miso Soup 8 oz.$2.00
Seaweed Sheet$1.00
Side of Avocado$2.00
Side of Crab Salad$5.00
Side of 2 pcs Crispy Rice$4.00
Side of Shrimp Salad$5.00
Soy Paper Sheet$1.00
Steamed Rice$3.00
Steamed Vegetables$5.00
Sushi Rice$4.00
Sauces
Desserts
Sushi Order
Sushi 2 pcs
Albacore Sushi$8.55
Animal Sushi
Seared albacore with creamy sauce, jalapeno, fried onion$8.95
Blue Fin Sushi$13.95
Eel Sushi$8.95
Halibut Sushi$8.55
Inari Sushi (Tofu Skin)$8.55
Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hokkaido Scallop)$9.95
Mackerel Sushi (Saba)$8.55
Masago Sushi$8.55
Octopus Sushi$8.55
Salmon Belly Sushi$9.55
Salmon Belly with Truffle Sauce$10.95
Salmon Egg Sushi$9.95
Salmon Special Sushi
W/ avocado, masago, chili oil$8.95
Salmon Sushi$8.55
Scallops Sushi
With mayonnaise + masago$9.95
Seared Albacore Sushi$8.55
Seared Tuna Sushi$8.55
Shrimp Boat Sushi
Shrimp with crab salad, quail egg, masago, ponzu, green onion$9.95
Shrimp Sushi$8.55
Snow Crab Sushi$9.95
Squid Sushi$8.55
Sweet Shrimp Sushi$16.95
Tamago Sushi (Egg)$8.55
Tuna Special
With avocado, masago, chili oil$8.95
Tuna Sushi$8.55