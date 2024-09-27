Sushi on Fire - LB 5325 E 2 nd street.
Full Menu
Appetizer
- Baked Mussel (4)
4 pieces Green Mussels Baked in mayo sauce topped with masago,green onion and eel Sauce.$10.95
- Baked Yellowtail Collar
Lightly Salted and baked yellowtail collar served with ponzu sauce.$15.95
- Crab Cheese Wonton (8)
8 pieces wonton stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab,deep fried served with sweet&sour sauce.$10.95
- Crispy Tofu with Avocado Salsa (6)
Crisp coated tofu with avocado salsa.$13.95
- Deep Fried Sampler (12)
A combination of deep fried chicken wonton,pork gyoza and shrimp dumpling served with sweet&sour sauce.$15.95
- Edamame
Steamed young soybeans splash with salt.$7.95
- Gyoza (8)
Deep fried pork or vegetable gyoza served with sweet&sour sauce and tempura sauce.$10.95
- Jaw's Special
Spicy albacore with garlic wrapped in seaweed dredged in flour and deep fried served with spicy ponzu sauce.$13.95
- Seasoned Calamari
Golden brown calamari, combined with oven roasted garlic, chili powder and sesame seeds served with sweet and sour sauce , mayo sauce with chili powder.$13.95
- Shishito Pepper
Flash fried japanese pepper topped with soy sauce and dried bonito flakes.$9.95
- ShishitoTempura
Deep fried tempura iapanese pepper$12.95
- Shrimp & Veggies Tempura (3+10)
3 pieces Shrimp tempura and 12 pieces vegetable tempura (sweet potato, squash, carrot, broccoli and onion.$15.95
- Shrimp Tempura (4)
4 pieces of crispy panko crusted fried shrimp.$11.95
- Soft Shell Crab (1)
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.$14.95
- Spicy Edamame
Young soy bean sauteed with butter, toasted chilies, sea salt and roasted garlic.$9.95
- Vegetable Egg Roll (3)
3 pieces of vegetable egg roll served with sweet & sour sauce.$6.95
- Vegetable Tempura (12)
12 pieces of mixed crispy panko crusted fried vegetable (sweet potato, squash, carrot, broccoli and onion.$13.95
- Double Trouble
Deep fried japanese peppers with shrimp topped with masago, green onion, eel sauce and spicy mayo.$8.95
Salad
- Cucumber Salad
Cucumber marinated in sweet vinegar sauce.Topped with imitation crab stick .$7.95
- Octopus Salad
Slices of Octopus in a tasty marinade.$8.95
- Seaweed Salad$8.95
- Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy baked salmon skin over mixed greens with special ponzu dressing.$15.95
- Three Amigos Salad
Spicy tuna, shrimps and scallops over mixed greens with chili oil ,soy sauce and mustard dressing.$19.95
- Dinner Salad
Fresh mixed greens with house ginger or creamy dressing.$8.95
- Salad Refreshing
Mixed green with tuna ,yellowtail, salmon, slices of lemon , jalapeno, avocado and cilantro sauce.$19.95
- Sashimi Salad
Assorted fish, seaweed salad and octopus salad over mixed greens and avocado with special spicy sesame creamy dressing.$19.95
- Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna over mixed greens with soy sauce, chili oil, and mustard dressing.$16.95
- No Name Salad
Tuna, salmon and yellowtail over octopus salad, seaweed salad and cucumber salad mixed topped with mango salsa, wasabi soy dressing and chili oil.$17.95
Entrées
- Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg and onion served with spicy green sauce,$14.95
- Teriyaki
Meat choice between grilled chicken breast, Ribeye steak or salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce and steamed rice.$14.95
- Yakisoba Noddle
Stir fried Japanese noddles with vegetable served with homemade teriyaki sauce.$14.95
- Hibachi Filet Mignon
Filet mignon and fresh mushroom, onion marinated and grilled served with steamed rice.$25.95
- Tempura Udon (Soup)
Japanese style noddle soup with 2 pieces shrimp tempura or vegetable tempura on the side.$14.95
- Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken sauteed with orange sauce served with steamed rice.$15.95
Kid's Meals
- Kodomo Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast with vegetable and teriyaki sauce served with steamed white rice.$9.95
- Kodomo Beef Teriyaki
Slices grilled ribeye beef and vegetable with teriyaki sauce served with steamed white rice.$10.95
- Kodomo Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken with orange sauce served with steamed rice.$10.95
- Kodomo Tempura Udon
Shrimp or veggies tempura$10.95
Side
Sauces
Desserts
Sushi Order
Sushi 2 pcs
- Albacore Sushi$7.95
- Animal Sushi
Seared albacore with creamy sauce, jalapeno, fried onion$8.55
- Eel Sushi$8.55
- Halibut Sushi$7.95
- Inari Sushi (Tofu Skin)$7.95
- Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hokkaido Scallop)$8.95
- Mackerel Sushi (Saba)$7.95
- Masago Sushi$7.95
- Octopus Sushi$7.95
- Salmon Egg Sushi$8.95
- Salmon Special Sushi
W/ avocado, masago, chili oil$8.55
- Salmon Sushi$7.95
- Scallops Sushi
With mayonnaise + masago$8.95
- Seared Albacore Sushi$7.95
- Seared Tuna Sushi$7.95
- Shrimp Boat Sushi
Shrimp with crab salad, quail egg, masago, ponzu, green onion$8.95
- Shrimp Sushi$7.95
- Snow Crab Sushi$8.95
- Squid Sushi$7.95
- Tamago Sushi (Egg)$7.95
- Tuna Special
With avocado, masago, chili oil$8.55
- Tuna Sushi$7.95
- Uni Sushi$19.95
- Yellowtail Special Sushi
With avocado, masago, chili oil$8.55
- Yellowtail Sushi$7.95
- Sweet Shrimp Sushi$15.00
- Yellowtail Belly Sushi$8.95
Sashimi 7 pcs
6pcs Cut Roll/Hand Roll
- Alaskan
Crab salad ,cucumber,Avocado and Baked Salmon inside.$8.95
- Avocado Roll 6pcs$7.95
- Crab Stick Roll$7.95
- Cucumber Roll$7.95
- Eel Roll$8.95
- Michael Jojo
Eel + spicy tuna$9.95
- Oak Roll
Shrimp tem. + crab salad w/soy paper$8.95
- Rocky Roll
Baked scallop, avocado w/soy paper$9.95
- Salmon Roll$8.95
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.95
- Salmon Tempura Roll$8.95
- Scallop Roll
W/mayo + masago$9.95
- Shrimp Roll$7.95
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
- Spicy Scallop
W/spicy mayo + masago$9.95
- Sunset California
California w/masago$9.95
- Tuna Roll$8.95
- Yellowtail Roll$8.95
- California Hand Roll$8.95
- Philadelphia Hand Roll$9.95
- Salmon Avocado Hand Roll$8.95
- Snow Crab Hand Roll$10.95
- Spicy Albacore Hand Roll$8.95
- Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$8.95
- Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll$8.95
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.95
- Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll$8.95
- Tuna Avocado Hand Roll$8.95
- Yellowtail Scallion Hand Roll$8.95
8 Pieces Cut Roll
- Avocado Roll (Rice Outside)$9.95
- California Roll
8 pcs$9.95
- Crunchy Veggies$10.95
- Cucumber Avocado$9.95
- Next California (Snow Crab)
8 pcs$11.95
- Salmon Avocado
8 pcs$9.95
- Spicy Albacore Roll
8 pcs$9.95
- Spicy Salmon Roll
8 pcs$9.95
- Spicy Shrimp Roll
8 pcs$9.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll
8 pcs$9.95
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll
8 pcs$9.95
- Tuna Avocado
8 pcs$9.95
- Vegetable Roll$9.95
- Veggies Tempura roll$10.95
- Yellowtail & Scallions
8 pcs$9.95
Special From Sushi Bar
- Albacore Mediterranean
8 slice of seared albacore with roasted garlic, jalapeno, daikon and red onions$19.95
- Albacore with Fried Onion (7)
8 seared albacore served/fried onion and ponzu sauce$19.95
- Baby Yellowtail (7)
W/thin sliced serrano, garlic, cilantro, and Japanese lime (yuzu) dressing$18.95
- Dann Special$15.95
- Fire Cracker
Seared spicy tuna on crispy rice bun, served w/avocado slice, spicy creamy sauces$18.95
- Four Corners (16)
4 kinds sashimi on bed of 4 kinds salad seared; 4 kinds; tuna, albacore, salmon, yellowtail salads; 4 kinds; octopus, seaweed, cucumber, daikon$32.95
- Four Wheel Drive$19.95
- Hb Sun (7)
Mixed spicy tuna + crab salad + masago wrapped w/salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, avocado, topped with creamy sauce, chili oil, eel sauce$20.95
- Hello Kitty Hand Roll (1)
No rice w/mixed tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab salad, masago, shrimp tem, onions, avocado$11.95
- Jacob Special (8)
Spicy tuna over wonton chips. Topped w/masago, onions, cilantro, eel sauce, creamy mayonnaise$15.95
- Mama Tiki Special (6)
6 chopped Yellowtail wrapped w/shrimp topped with red onions, green onions and spicy creamy sauce, green onion$19.95
- Medley Albacore Spicy Tuna
6 spicy tuna, cucumber and sprouts wrapped in albacore with special ponzu sauce, green onion$19.95
- Rice Crispy Spicy Tuna
2 pcs of spicy tuna on crispy rice$9.95
- Robin & Pat Special (1)
Tempura jalapeno stuffed w/eel + cream cheese, topped w/masago, chili oil, eel sauce$10.95
- S & J (7)
Sautéed baby spinach wrapped in 6 seared yellowtail, w/spicy cilantro sauce$19.95
- Scorpion (12)
6 seared tuna + 6 albacore, w/mango salsa, avocado, jalapeno, ponzu sauce$26.95
- Sky Special (4)
Spicy tuna over shiso leaves chips, spicy creamy sauce, masago, green onion$12.95
- Spicy Mike D (6)
Tempura spicy tuna wrapped w/shiso leaves, served w/spicy ponzu dressing$12.95
- Spicy Triple Crunch (2)
2 pcs potato tempura, topped w/mixed spicy tuna + shrimp + scallop + masago, green onion$14.95
- Tuna Tataki (7)
Sliced seared cajun tuna served w/sautéed baby spinach w/roasted garlic sweet-ponzu sauce$17.95
- Yellowtail Supreme (7)
6 Yellowtail w/mango salsa, served w/baby greens, jalapeno, and Japanese yuzu dressing$21.95
Sushi a La Carte
- Chirashi
10 variety of sashimi on sushi rice$20.95
- Eel on Rice (6)
6 pcs of eel with on sushi rice Topped with avocado and eel sauce.$20.95
- Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy tuna on bed of sushi rice. Topped with avocado and sprout.$15.95
- Tuna on Rice (7)
8 pcs tuna on sushi rice$19.95
- Sushi Assortment
10 pcs sushi & tuna roll$35.95
- Sashimi Assortment
18 pcs chef's choice$42.95
- Sushi + Sashimi Assortment
7 pcs sushi & 13 pcs sashimi chef's choice$49.95
- Combination Boat
Shrimp and vegetable appetizer with chef's choice combination of sushi, sashimi and 4 special rolls.$169.95
Special Rolls
- 3 Amigos
Spicy mixed [tuna +shrimp+ scallop + masago] cucumber+ sprout inside, green onion chili oil on top$13.95
- 3 Amigo Tempura
Spicy mixed [tuna +shrimp+ scallop + masago] cucumber+ sprout inside chili oil on top$14.95
- 3 Color Delight
Cooked roll. Shrimp tempura + crab salad inside eel+shrimp + avocado wrapped eel sauce on top$16.95
- 3 Companies Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp tempura + spicy tuna + avocado inside tuna+yellowtail wrapped chili oil furikake sesame creamy on top - soy paper$18.95
- 76 Roll
Shrimp salad inside with Yellowtail + salmon + avocado wrapped, chili oil + spicy special dressing on top, green onion - soy paper$15.95
- 911 Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Spicy tuna + cucumber inside avocado wrapped soy sauce chili oil on topped, green onion$14.95
- Action Roll
Mixed spicy snow crab w/crunchy flake inside tuna + salmon +yellowtail + shrimp + avocado wrapped tempura flake + chili oil & eel sauce on top - soy paper$20.95
- Adam's Roll
Shrimp tempura + spicy tuna inside sliced octopus, fresh garlic, serrano, cilantro leaves and soy sauce + yuzu juice + siracha on top$18.95
- Albacore Delight
California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside] albacore wrapped sesame creamy sauce on top$15.95
- Animal Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp tempura + spicy tuna + avocado inside seared albacore wrapped w/jalapeno+ creamy sesame garlic sauce + eel sauce + fried onion on top -soy paper$18.95
- Baked Salmon Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Cooked roll. California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside] baked salmon wrapped special spicy ponzu on top, green onion$15.95
- Black Dragon
Cooked roll. California roll [crab salad, avocado + cucumber inside] baked eel wrapped eel sauce on top$16.95
- Beach Boy Roll
Shrimp tempura + shrimp salad + avocado inside], topped w/spicy mixed (tuna+scallop +shrimp+masago), [seared w/spicy mayo, eel sauce, chili oil, tempura flake on top], masago, green onion on top$19.95
- Bird Roll
Shrimp tempura + asparagus potato tempura inside], [mixed crab salad + spicy tuna, crunchy flake, lotus chips, eel sauce chili oil on top] - soy paper$17.95
- B.S.C. Roll
Cooked roll. California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside]. Baked scallops w/mayo + eel sauce on top$18.95
- Buzzy Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp salad + avocado + gobo inside tuna wrapped, w/masago + chili oil + sesame creamy, green onion on top - no rice - soy paper$17.95
- Body Work Roll
Snow crab + albacore+ asparagus + cucumber inside avocado wrapped lemon, siracha, ponzu on top$17.95
- Calamari Tempura Roll
Cooked roll. Crab salad + calamari tempura + avocado + cucumber inside ], [tempura flake outside], special ponzu sauce on top$14.95
- California Tempura
Cooked roll. California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside] eel sauce on top$14.95
- Carlos Roll
Spicy tuna + avocado + cream cheese inside baked eel wrapped, masago, eel sauce, chili oil top - soy paper$18.95
- Caterpillar Roll
Cooked roll. Crab salad + baked eel inside avocado wrapped eel sauce on top$15.95
- Crunchy A
Cooked roll. Shrimp tempura + cucumber inside] tempura flake outside] eel sauce on top$13.95
- Crunchy B
Shrimp tempura + cucumber inside] tempura flake + masago outside] eel sauce on top$14.95
- Crunchy C
Cooked roll. Shrimp tempura + cream cheese inside] [tempura flake outside] eel sauce on top - soy paper$14.95
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna + cucumber inside] tempura flake outside] eel sauce + chili oil on top$13.95
- D-K Roll
Baked langostino w/mayo wrapped in soy paper. Topped with seared cajun tuna, crab salad mango salsa and eel sauce.$20.95
- Deluxe Crunchy
Cooked roll. Shrimp tempura + crab salad inside tempura flake outside, eel sauce on top$14.95
- Galaxy Roll
Cooked roll. Baked roll w/white fish wrapped baked spicy mayo + masago + Japanese dressing, green [cooked baked salmon + avocado inside ] onion on top$14.95
- Girl on the Beach
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp (ebi)+shrimp salad + avocado inside tuna wrapped, masago, eel sauce, chili oil, sesame creamy sauce, green onion on top$16.95
- Halloween
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp tempura + shrimp salad inside tuna+avocado wrapped shrimp salad + eel sauce +chili oil on top$16.95
- Hercules Roll
Spicy tuna+salmon + avocado +jalapeno + cream cheese inside] eel sauce + chili oil on top$13.95
- Ken's Special
Cooked roll. Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Avocado wrapped shrimp salad + eel sauce + chili oil on top baked langostino w/mayonnaise inside$18.95
- Las Vegas Roll
Tuna + salmon + Yellowtail + avocado +cream cheese inside] eel sauce top$13.95
- Lobster Roll
Cooked roll. Baked lobster w/mayo + avocado + masago inside - soy paper$16.95
- Liner Roll
Cooked roll. Grilled chicken + crispy bacon + avo. Inside] eel sauce & Siracha sauce [on the side$14.95
- M & N Heart Roll (4 Pcs)
Shrimp salad + salmon + tuna + shrimp + avocado inside ] -no rice soy paper$14.95
- Magic Mountain
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. California roll topped with sautéing langostino + white onion + mushroom, fresh jalapeno, masago, eel sauce, chili oil, spicy creamy sauce, green onion on top$20.95
- Main Street Roll
Shrimp tempura + pickled jalapeno inside mango wrapped, tempura flake + masago + eel sauce + chili oil, green onion on top$15.95
- Mama San Roll
Mixed snow crab w/mayo + masago inside shrimp (ebi) wrapped japanese sesame creamy sauce on top - soy paper$19.95
- Mr.&Mrs. Lee
Spicy tuna + cucumber inside tuna+avocado wrapped chili oil & Japanese dressing, green onion on top$15.95
- New York New York
Shrimp tempura + crab salad inside seared filet mignon wrapped special new york sauce, green onion on top$19.95
- Omg Mama Roll
Tuna + Yellowtail + salmon + cucumber inside] topped w/avocado, siracha, spicy mayo$16.95
- Pink Lady
Spicy hokkaido scallop + masago + mayonnaise and cucumber inside] wrapped w/salmon, chili oil + Japanese dressing, green onion on top - soy paper$19.95
- Philadelphia Roll
Salmon+cream cheese + avocado +cucumber inside] - soy paper$13.95
- Pork Chop
Baked scallop w/mayo + avocado inside seared cajun tuna wrapped eel sauce + chili oil, green onion top -soy paper$18.95
- Rainbow
California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside] sliced tuna+salmon + Yellowtail + shrimp + avocado wrapped$14.95
- Red Crunchy
California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside] spicy tuna+tempura flake + eel sauce +chili oil on top$14.95
- Red Dragon
Asparagus + sweet potato tempura inside tuna wrapped special ponzu sauce, green onion on top - soy paper$14.95
- Red Crunchy Supreme
Shrimp tempura + cucumber +avocado inside spicy tuna+tempura flake + eel sauce + chili oil on top$16.95
- Refreshing Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Tuna+yellowtail + salmon + avocado inside thin sliced jalapeno and lemon wrapped spicy cilantro sauce on top -soy paper$17.95
- Rock & Roll
Cooked roll. Shrimp + eel + avocado inside] eel sauce on top$13.95
- R & B Roll
Spicy tuna+cilantro + avocado inside albacore wrapped special spicy ponzu sauce on top$15.95
- Rob Special
Spicy tuna + crab salad w/cucumber wrapped] topped w/baked langostino and creamy sauce - no rice - cucumber wrapped$19.95
- Sexy Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Tuna+salmon + Yellowtail + albacore + crab salad + mixed green + mango + avocado inside, sesame creamy+ chili oil on top - no rice-soy paper$14.95
- Shrimp's Lover
Cooked roll. Shrimp tempura + avocado + cucumber inside shrimp (ebi) wrapped special spicy ponzu sauce, green onion on top$14.95
- Sushi on Fire Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp tempura +shrimp salad +avocado inside] topped w/baked langostino + masago & yuzu sweet spicy sesame creamy dressing, green onion soy paper$19.95
- Special Albacore
Shrimp tempura + shrimp salad inside albacore + avocado wrapped special spicy ponzu sauce on top - soy paper$15.95
- Spicy Girl
Shrimp tempura +shrimp salad + avo. + Siracha sauce inside tempura flake + masago outside w/spicy Siracha sauce on the side- soy paper$14.95
- Spicy Tuna Tempura
Spicy tuna + cucumber inside] eel sauce and chili oil on top$14.95
- Spicy White Dragon
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp tempura + spicy tuna inside seared Yellowtail wrapped special spicy cilantro sauce on top - soy paper$16.95
- Spider Roll
Cooked roll. Soft shell crab + crab salad + avocado + sprouts + yama gobo + masago inside, eel sauce on top - (2 hand rolls 17.95)$17.95
- Station 42
Tuna+salmon + albacore + avocado inside Yellowtail wrapped japanese dressing on top -soy paper$17.95
- Stoll Roll
Deep fried albacore inside, avocado wrapped spicy tuna + eel sauce, chili oil, green onion on top$16.95
- Super Vegas Nevada
Cooked roll. Shrimp tempura + crab salad inside eel+avocado wrapped eel sauce + tempura flake on top$18.95
- Supreme Albacore
Mixed scallop w/mayo + masago inside albacore wrapped sesame creamy sauce on top - soy paper$19.95
- Tama's Special
Cooked roll. Crispy bacon + crab stick + avocado inside wrapped w/shrimp, spicy mayo+siracha + eel sauce + chili oil + sesame creamy sauce on top$17.95
- Tim & Barry Roll
California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside] baked salmon + spicy tuna on top + special spicy ponzu on top$19.95
- Tony Gonzalez
Salmon + cream cheese inside], topped w/baked eel, tempura flakes, eel sauce, chili oil$17.95
- White Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Spicy mixed langostino + shrimp + avo. Inside] served w/spicy tuna on the side eel sauce + spicy mayo + creamy sauce on top - soy paper$18.95
- Yuttsu Roll
Tuna +salmon +yellowtail +albacore +avo. Inside] [cucumber wrapped] sesame creamy + Siracha sauce on side - no rice roll - cucumber wrapped$16.95
Drinks
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Pink Lemonade$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Iced Green Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Hot Green Tea$4.00
- Japanese Soda (Original)$4.00
- Japanese Soda (Strawberry)$4.00
- Mineral Flat Water (500Ml)$4.00
- Sparking Water (500Ml)$4.00
- Soda Water$3.00
