Sushi on Fire - LB 5325 E 2 nd street.
Full Menu
Appetizer
Baked Mussel (4)
4 pieces Green Mussels Baked in mayo sauce topped with masago,green onion and eel Sauce.$10.95
Baked Yellowtail Collar
Lightly Salted and baked yellowtail collar served with ponzu sauce.$15.95
Crab Cheese Wonton (8)
8 pieces wonton stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab,deep fried served with sweet&sour sauce.$10.95
Crispy Tofu with Avocado Salsa (6)
Crisp coated tofu with avocado salsa.$13.95
Deep Fried Sampler (12)
A combination of deep fried chicken wonton,pork gyoza and shrimp dumpling served with sweet&sour sauce.$15.95
Edamame
Steamed young soybeans splash with salt.$7.95
Gyoza (8)
Deep fried pork or vegetable gyoza served with sweet&sour sauce and tempura sauce.$10.95
Jaw's Special
Spicy albacore with garlic wrapped in seaweed dredged in flour and deep fried served with spicy ponzu sauce.$13.95
Seasoned Calamari
Golden brown calamari, combined with oven roasted garlic, chili powder and sesame seeds served with sweet and sour sauce , mayo sauce with chili powder.$13.95
Shishito Pepper
Flash fried japanese pepper topped with soy sauce and dried bonito flakes.$9.95
ShishitoTempura
Deep fried tempura iapanese pepper$12.95
Shrimp & Veggies Tempura (3+10)
3 pieces Shrimp tempura and 12 pieces vegetable tempura (sweet potato, squash, carrot, broccoli and onion.$15.95
Shrimp Tempura (4)
4 pieces of crispy panko crusted fried shrimp.$11.95
Soft Shell Crab (1)
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.$14.95
Spicy Edamame
Young soy bean sauteed with butter, toasted chilies, sea salt and roasted garlic.$9.95
Vegetable Egg Roll (3)
3 pieces of vegetable egg roll served with sweet & sour sauce.$6.95
Vegetable Tempura (12)
12 pieces of mixed crispy panko crusted fried vegetable (sweet potato, squash, carrot, broccoli and onion.$13.95
Double Trouble
Deep fried japanese peppers with shrimp topped with masago, green onion, eel sauce and spicy mayo.$8.95
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber marinated in sweet vinegar sauce.Topped with imitation crab stick .$7.95
Octopus Salad
Slices of Octopus in a tasty marinade.$8.95
Seaweed Salad$8.95
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy baked salmon skin over mixed greens with special ponzu dressing.$15.95
Three Amigos Salad
Spicy tuna, shrimps and scallops over mixed greens with chili oil ,soy sauce and mustard dressing.$19.95
Dinner Salad
Fresh mixed greens with house ginger or creamy dressing.$8.95
Salad Refreshing
Mixed green with tuna ,yellowtail, salmon, slices of lemon , jalapeno, avocado and cilantro sauce.$19.95
Sashimi Salad
Assorted fish, seaweed salad and octopus salad over mixed greens and avocado with special spicy sesame creamy dressing.$19.95
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna over mixed greens with soy sauce, chili oil, and mustard dressing.$16.95
No Name Salad
Tuna, salmon and yellowtail over octopus salad, seaweed salad and cucumber salad mixed topped with mango salsa, wasabi soy dressing and chili oil.$17.95
Entrées
Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg and onion served with spicy green sauce,$14.95
Teriyaki
Meat choice between grilled chicken breast, Ribeye steak or salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce and steamed rice.$14.95
Yakisoba Noodle
Stir fried Japanese noddles with vegetable served with homemade teriyaki sauce.$14.95
Hibachi Filet Mignon
Filet mignon and fresh mushroom, onion marinated and grilled served with steamed rice.$25.95
Tempura Udon (Soup)
Japanese style noddle soup with 2 pieces shrimp tempura or vegetable tempura on the side.$14.95
Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken sauteed with orange sauce served with steamed rice.$15.95
Katsu$15.95
Kids Meal
Kodomo Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast with vegetable and teriyaki sauce served with steamed white rice.$9.95
Kodomo Beef Teriyaki
Slices grilled ribeye beef and vegetable with teriyaki sauce served with steamed white rice.$10.95
Kodomo Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken with orange sauce served with steamed rice.$10.95
Kodomo Tempura Udon
Shrimp or veggies tempura$10.95
Sushi Order
Sushi 2 pcs
Albacore Sushi$7.95
Animal Sushi
Seared albacore with creamy sauce, jalapeno, fried onion$8.55
Eel Sushi$8.55
Halibut Sushi$7.95
Inari Sushi (Tofu Skin)$7.95
Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hokkaido Scallop)$8.95
Mackerel Sushi (Saba)$7.95
Masago Sushi$7.95
Octopus Sushi$7.95
Salmon Belly Sushi$8.95
Salmon Egg Sushi$8.95
Salmon Special Sushi
W/ avocado, masago, chili oil$8.55
Salmon Sushi$7.95
Scallops Sushi
With mayonnaise + masago$8.95
Seared Albacore Sushi$7.95
Seared Tuna Sushi$7.95
Shrimp Boat Sushi
Shrimp with crab salad, quail egg, masago, ponzu, green onion$8.95
Shrimp Sushi$7.95
Snow Crab Sushi$8.95
Squid Sushi$7.95
Sweet Shrimp Sushi$15.00
Tamago Sushi (Egg)$7.95
Tuna Special
With avocado, masago, chili oil$8.55
Tuna Sushi$7.95
Uni Sushi$19.95
Yellowtail Belly Sushi$8.95
Yellowtail Special Sushi
With avocado, masago, chili oil$8.55
Yellowtail Sushi$7.95
Sashimi 7 pcs
6pcs Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Alaskan
Crab salad ,cucumber,Avocado and Baked Salmon inside.$8.95
Avocado Roll 6pcs$7.95
Crab Stick Roll$7.95
Cucumber Roll$7.95
Eel Roll$8.95
Michael Jojo
Eel + spicy tuna$9.95
Oak Roll
Shrimp tem. + crab salad w/soy paper$8.95
Rocky Roll
Baked scallop, avocado w/soy paper$9.95
Salmon Roll$8.95
Salmon Skin Roll$8.95
Salmon Tempura Roll$8.95
Scallop Roll
W/mayo + masago$9.95
Shrimp Roll$7.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
Spicy Scallop
W/spicy mayo + masago$9.95
Sunset California
California w/masago$9.95
Tuna Roll$8.95
Yellowtail Roll$8.95
California Hand Roll$8.95
Philadelphia Hand Roll$9.95
Salmon Avocado Hand Roll$8.95
Snow Crab Hand Roll$10.95
Spicy Albacore Hand Roll$8.95
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$8.95
Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll$8.95
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.95
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll$8.95
Tuna Avocado Hand Roll$8.95
Yellowtail Scallion Hand Roll$8.95
8 Pieces Cut Roll
Avocado Roll (Rice Outside)$9.95
California Roll
8 pcs$9.95
Crunchy Veggies$10.95
Cucumber Avocado$9.95
Next California (Snow Crab)
8 pcs$11.95
Salmon Avocado
8 pcs$9.95
Spicy Albacore Roll
8 pcs$9.95
Spicy Salmon Roll
8 pcs$9.95
Spicy Shrimp Roll
8 pcs$9.95
Spicy Tuna Roll
8 pcs$9.95
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
8 pcs$9.95
Tuna Avocado
8 pcs$9.95
Vegetable Roll$9.95
Veggies Tempura roll$10.95
Yellowtail & Scallions
8 pcs$9.95
Special From Sushi Bar
Albacore Mediterranean
8 slice of seared albacore with roasted garlic, jalapeno, daikon and red onions$19.95
Albacore with Fried Onion (7)
8 seared albacore served/fried onion and ponzu sauce$19.95
Baby Yellowtail (7)
W/thin sliced serrano, garlic, cilantro, and Japanese lime (yuzu) dressing$18.95
Dann Special$15.95
Fire Cracker
Seared spicy tuna on crispy rice bun, served w/avocado slice, spicy creamy sauces$18.95
Four Corners (16)
4 kinds sashimi on bed of 4 kinds salad seared; 4 kinds; tuna, albacore, salmon, yellowtail salads; 4 kinds; octopus, seaweed, cucumber, daikon$32.95
Four Wheel Drive$19.95
Hb Sun (7)
Mixed spicy tuna + crab salad + masago wrapped w/salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, avocado, topped with creamy sauce, chili oil, eel sauce$20.95
Hello Kitty Hand Roll (1)
No rice w/mixed tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab salad, masago, shrimp tem, onions, avocado$11.95
Jacob Special (8)
Spicy tuna over wonton chips. Topped w/masago, onions, cilantro, eel sauce, creamy mayonnaise$15.95
Mama Tiki Special (6)
6 chopped Yellowtail wrapped w/shrimp topped with red onions, green onions and spicy creamy sauce, green onion$19.95
Medley Albacore Spicy Tuna
6 spicy tuna, cucumber and sprouts wrapped in albacore with special ponzu sauce, green onion$19.95
Rice Crispy Spicy Tuna
2 pcs of spicy tuna on crispy rice$9.95
Robin & Pat Special (1)
Tempura jalapeno stuffed w/eel + cream cheese, topped w/masago, chili oil, eel sauce$10.95
S & J (7)
Sautéed baby spinach wrapped in 6 seared yellowtail, w/spicy cilantro sauce$19.95
Scorpion (12)
6 seared tuna + 6 albacore, w/mango salsa, avocado, jalapeno, ponzu sauce$26.95
Sky Special (4)
Spicy tuna over shiso leaves chips, spicy creamy sauce, masago, green onion$12.95
Spicy Mike D (6)
Tempura spicy tuna wrapped w/shiso leaves, served w/spicy ponzu dressing$12.95
Spicy Triple Crunch (2)
2 pcs potato tempura, topped w/mixed spicy tuna + shrimp + scallop + masago, green onion$14.95
Tuna Tataki (7)
Sliced seared cajun tuna served w/sautéed baby spinach w/roasted garlic sweet-ponzu sauce$17.95
Yellowtail Supreme (7)
6 Yellowtail w/mango salsa, served w/baby greens, jalapeno, and Japanese yuzu dressing$21.95
Sushi a La Carte
Chirashi
10 variety of sashimi on sushi rice$20.95
Eel on Rice (6)
6 pcs of eel with on sushi rice Topped with avocado and eel sauce.$20.95
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy tuna on bed of sushi rice. Topped with avocado and sprout.$15.95
Tuna on Rice (7)
8 pcs tuna on sushi rice$19.95
Sushi Assortment
10 pcs sushi & tuna roll$35.95
Sashimi Assortment
18 pcs chef's choice$42.95
Sushi + Sashimi Assortment
7 pcs sushi & 13 pcs sashimi chef's choice$49.95
Combination Boat
Shrimp and vegetable appetizer with chef's choice combination of sushi, sashimi and 4 special rolls.$169.95
Poki Bowl
Chunky tuna, salmon, albacore, with poki sauce on sushi rice$18.95
Special Rolls
3 Amigos Roll
Spicy mixed [tuna +shrimp+ scallop + masago] cucumber+ sprout inside, green onion chili oil on top$13.95
3 Amigo Tempura
Spicy mixed [tuna +shrimp+ scallop + masago] cucumber+ sprout inside chili oil on top$14.95
3 Color Delight
Cooked roll. Shrimp tempura + crab salad inside eel+shrimp + avocado wrapped eel sauce on top$16.95
3 Companies Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp tempura + spicy tuna + avocado inside tuna+yellowtail wrapped chili oil furikake sesame creamy on top - soy paper$18.95
76 Roll
Shrimp salad inside with Yellowtail + salmon + avocado wrapped, chili oil + spicy special dressing on top, green onion - soy paper$15.95
911 Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Spicy tuna + cucumber inside avocado wrapped soy sauce chili oil on topped, green onion$14.95
Action Roll
Mixed spicy snow crab w/crunchy flake inside tuna + salmon +yellowtail + shrimp + avocado wrapped tempura flake + chili oil & eel sauce on top - soy paper$20.95
Adam's Roll
Shrimp tempura + spicy tuna inside sliced octopus, fresh garlic, serrano, cilantro leaves and soy sauce + yuzu juice + siracha on top$18.95
Albacore Delight
California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside] albacore wrapped sesame creamy sauce on top$15.95
Animal Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp tempura + spicy tuna + avocado inside seared albacore wrapped w/jalapeno+ creamy sesame garlic sauce + eel sauce + fried onion on top -soy paper$18.95
Baked Salmon Roll
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Cooked roll. California roll [crab salad + avocado + cucumber inside] baked salmon wrapped special spicy ponzu on top, green onion$15.95
Black Dragon
Cooked roll. California roll [crab salad, avocado + cucumber inside] baked eel wrapped eel sauce on top$16.95
Beach Boy Roll
Shrimp tempura + shrimp salad + avocado inside], topped w/spicy mixed (tuna+scallop +shrimp+masago), [seared w/spicy mayo, eel sauce, chili oil, tempura flake on top], masago, green onion on top$19.95
Bird Roll
Shrimp tempura + asparagus potato tempura inside], [mixed crab salad + spicy tuna, crunchy flake, lotus chips, eel sauce chili oil on top] - soy paper$17.95