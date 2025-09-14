  • Home
  S.O.F (Sushi on Fire Roll)

S.O.F (Sushi on Fire Roll)

Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Shrimp tempura +shrimp salad +avocado inside] topped w/baked shrimp + masago & yuzu sweet spicy sesame creamy dressing, green onion soy paper