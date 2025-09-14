Skip to Main content
Sushi on Fire - LB
0
View Menu
Home
/
Refreshing Roll
Refreshing Roll
$0
Roll Modifiers
Select...
Refreshing Roll Removal Option
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Most popular rolls from our customers choices. Tuna+yellowtail + salmon + avocado inside thin sliced jalapeno and lemon wrapped spicy cilantro sauce on top -soy paper
Sushi on Fire - LB Location and Hours
(562) 433-0221
5325 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Open now
•
Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement