Sushi On Fire is about
good food, fun and happiness.
We've been here since 2005. Our food is renowned for the best traditional Japanese fusion and sushi in Huntington Beach. Every item is cooked with authentic Japanese ingredients. Spice it up with our famous recipes. and presents you as sushi on fire Come and experience our sushi on fire at Huntington Beach or Long Beach. Let's ignite!
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.